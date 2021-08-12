Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BANC stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,824. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $928.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

