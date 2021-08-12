Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 27201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 171,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

