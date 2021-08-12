Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 27201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
