BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) vs. Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Financial Contrast

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.75% 1.26% Howard Bancorp 24.20% 8.13% 0.92%

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Howard Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.60 $228.05 million $2.30 12.49 Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 3.84 -$16.99 million $0.88 22.95

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BancorpSouth Bank and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80 Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Howard Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

