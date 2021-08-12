Bank of America Begins Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

