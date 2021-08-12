Barclays Begins Coverage on Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 121.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Tscan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 39,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,272. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.