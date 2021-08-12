Barclays Cuts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $16.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.18.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 455,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520,371. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.96. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.