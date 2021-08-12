Barclays Raises Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 425

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

DOM stock opened at GBX 411.48 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.25. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

