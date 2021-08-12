Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RGLXY opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.