Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 38,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.