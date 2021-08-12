Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.