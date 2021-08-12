Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Eight Capital cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.69.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.56. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.