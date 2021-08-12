Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

CCRN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 1,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,685. The firm has a market cap of $714.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock worth $984,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

