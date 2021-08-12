Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $135.02. 44,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

