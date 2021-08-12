Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.