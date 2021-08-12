Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25.

