Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $757,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

