Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 143,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 170.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

