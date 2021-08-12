Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.21. 15,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,387. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

