Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Wednesday, reaching €82.29 ($96.81). 763,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

