Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMWYY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMWYY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. 34,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,758. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.