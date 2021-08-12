Beacon Roofing Supply Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 421 put options.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BECN opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

