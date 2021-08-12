Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €194.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €194.00 ($228.24) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €181.86 ($213.95).

ETR:BC8 traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €183.05 ($215.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €161.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

