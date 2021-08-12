BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 30,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,131. The stock has a market cap of $264.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.