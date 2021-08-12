Belt Finance (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $55.37 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00023773 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $55.37 million and $3.02 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00140794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,149.00 or 0.99679731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00860667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,258,226 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

