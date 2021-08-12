Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

RHM stock opened at €82.88 ($97.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €82.96. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

