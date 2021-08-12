Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.42 ($75.79).

ETR:VNA opened at €58.44 ($68.75) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

