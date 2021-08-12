Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€44.50” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €44.50 ($52.35) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

TLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. Talanx has a 1 year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 1 year high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

