Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.87. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,334. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $49,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.