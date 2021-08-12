BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,354.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $8,651,354 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 52.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 156,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

