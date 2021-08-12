BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.17.
Shares of BNTX stock traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.99. 151,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of -1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
