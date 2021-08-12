BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.99. 151,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

