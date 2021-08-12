Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

TSE BIR traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,260. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

