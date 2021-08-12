Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.21. Bit Digital shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 52,599 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

