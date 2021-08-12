BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,373 shares of company stock worth $3,409,460. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

