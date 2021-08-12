Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,755. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

