BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.38. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 1,714,778 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on BB shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.85.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

