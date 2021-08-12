BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
