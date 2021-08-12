BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MVT stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.