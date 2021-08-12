Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 394 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $12,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BXMT stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,306. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

