Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 394 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $12,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BXMT stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,306. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.