bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.48) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.34). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLUE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 5,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

