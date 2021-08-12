BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BM Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 93,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,131. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

