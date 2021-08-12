BMO Capital Markets Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

CCDBF opened at $57.56 on Monday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

