BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WJX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

WJX opened at C$24.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.93. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

