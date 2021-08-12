Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$52.25

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.03.

BRLXF stock remained flat at $$30.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

