BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.36.

Several analysts have commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 12,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

