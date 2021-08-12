Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EPAY traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 524,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
