Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EPAY traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 524,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

