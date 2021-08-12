Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYDGF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $194.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $142.78 and a 52-week high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

