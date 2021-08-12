Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$262.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$262.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

TSE:BYD traded down C$2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$241.47. 33,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,708. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$249.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$229.53.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

