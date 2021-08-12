BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 371.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

BP stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 311.70 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,776,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £63.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88). Insiders have acquired 320 shares of company stock worth $100,140 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

