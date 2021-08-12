Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.95 ($94.06).

FRA:BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

