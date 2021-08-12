Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.95 ($94.06).

FRA:BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

