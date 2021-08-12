Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

BRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

LON:BRW traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 386.50 ($5.05). 228,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,024. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390.50 ($5.10).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

